Aussie woman's McDonald's coffee drink hack goes viral on TikTok

An Aussie woman has unveiled a clever McDonald's drink hack that has now gone viral.

Elena Pajkovska, of Sydney, took to her TikTok page in June claiming her frozen coke and coffee combo "will change your life".

"Don't knock it until you try it," she captioned a video of herself after ordering the unlikely duo.

Elena told her followers that the next time you go to the fast-food chain, order a frozen coke, shot of espresso and vanilla syrup.

"Literally every time I got McDonald's and make this order, the staff are like … (really?)," she said in the clip.

Her post has since gone viral, attracting just over half a million views and hundreds of comments from people eager to give it a go.

Fellow Aussie woman, Liv, 19, couldn't wait to try the unique flavour combination.

She shared a video of her experience on TikTok after placing the order at her local McDonald's store in Queensland.

"Now this must be a popular thing – when I got the drink she (staffer) was like 'Oh my God is that from TikTok' and I was like 'yep'," she said in her clip.

She praised Elena for sharing the recommendation and rated the drink eight out of 10.

She also said it was "100 per cent" worth trying, despite how unusual is may seem.

Elena's post has been liked more than 55,000 times and others have bombarded the comments section thanking her for the hack.

"YESS IT'S AMAZING!!!!" one person stated.

"My dream, it's a thing," another exited TikTok user wrote.

"I used to do this all the time when I worked there!! I put it in normal coke though," a former Macca's employee said.

"I always have mixed my espresso with either coke or my can of V energy drink but ordered this tonight and it's so yum!!!" added a fourth person.

The unique drink includes frozen coke. Photo / TikTok

As it attracted comments from around the world, one man expressed his disappointment as the duo isn't available in his country.

"We don't have this in England," he wrote.

While the majority of people were keen to give it a go, and some had already tried it, others weren't sold on the idea.

"I just tried it and didn't like it at all," one person said.

"Just tried this … need to get the amount of vanilla syrup right, even then it was meh … defs not life changing," added another.

The cost of all three McDonald's products should set you back no more than about $4.70.