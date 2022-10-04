Groom dislocates elbow mid song and dance for his bride. Video / Velvetwattle

One couple's wedding night ended in disaster after the groom attempted to serenade his new wife.

Footage shared online by videographer Tom Healy shows Sydney man Adam Quinn telling his bride Helen how much he loves her before breaking out some serious dance moves, reports the New York Post.

He dances in a circle to Aussie band Parkway Drive before slipping and falling on his shoulder. The next clip shows him being stretchered out by paramedics.

The moment Adam Quinn slipped on a puddle of Corona. Photo / @helzyfc

Helen told 7 News she didn't expect to be fulfilling the "in sickness and in health" part of their wedding vows so soon.

"He came out to me and he was as white as a ghost," she told the broadcaster.

"He told me that he thought he had broken his arm. It turned out he had dislocated his elbow," she said.

"It's pretty embarrassing and I get a little triggered looking at the photos and watching the video."

According to the groom, he was trying to make some romantic moves - but a puddle of beer on the floor got in the way.

"I was singing a classic love song, I thought it was really romantic," he explained as he lay in a hospital bed with his shoulder strapped up.

"But then I took a spill on a Corona! I think I've dislocated my elbow," he said.

Instead of treating his wedding guests to more moves, he spent the rest of the night in hospital. His wife shared a snap of the pair on his hospital bed - she in her reception dress and Adam in a sling with an oxygen mask and plenty of painkillers.

"In sickness and in health," she captioned the post. "#weddingday."