Aussie fitness influencer Steph Claire Smith announces pregnancy

The couple tied the knot in December last year. Photo / Instagram

Melbourne model and fitness entrepreneur Steph Claire Smith has taken to Instagram to reveal she is expecting her first child with hubby Josh Miller.

The 25-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself in a fitted white dress as Josh could be seen kissing her exposed belly.

"Mini Miller due April 2021," she captioned with post, alongside a baby and love-heart emoji.

"We are absolutely overjoyed, grateful and love the journey so far."

The mega influencer, who has an Instagram following of 1.5 million, runs the health and wellness business Keep It Cleaner (KIC) with best friend and fellow model Laura Henshaw.

The duo have a reinvented the online fitness space with their at-home workouts, tips, advice and nutritional programs.

Since posting the exciting news on Wednesday evening, Steph's post has already amassed nearly 100,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

A clearly excited Laura left several "crying" emojis, indicating tears of happiness for her long-time friend and business partner.

Others have bombarded her post leaving messages of congratulations and well wishes.

"BEYOND EXCITED FOR YOU BOTH.. YOU'RE GOING TO MAKE THE BEST PARENTS," wellness influencer and "meal prep queen" Lady Lolas wrote.

"OH MY GOODNESS. Congratulations Steph and Josh," another follower added.

"Omfg guys!!!! GUYS!!! I am so excited for you! Congratulations to you both!" wrote a third.

Steph began to gain fame online in 2013 when workout content she posted on Instagram started getting reported by "fitness inspo" Tumblrs and blogs around the world.

Her burgeoning online fanbase is now creeping towards the 2 million follower mark following the success of KIC.

In December last year, the fitness guru tied the knot to childhood sweetheart Josh and wasted no time changing her surname to match his on her Instagram

She shared photos of her stunning wedding with her 1.5 million followers who were in awe of her bridal gown.

She donned a crop top with a full skirt, completely shunning a traditional bridal look to put her killer abs on full display.

Steph's "dream" dress was designed by One Day Bridal before she changed into a more casual number, teamed with white sneakers.

Both Steph and Josh are overjoyed to be welcoming their first child together early next year.

"Our little family is getting a little bigger soon. We are so excited to meet you little one!" Josh wrote on Instagram, alongside a snap of himself, Steph and their little pup.