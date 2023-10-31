Reports are swirling that Meghan is on the cusp of signing a very lucrative contract. Photo / AP

Reports are swirling that Meghan is on the cusp of signing a very lucrative contract. Photo / AP

Amazon’s audio company, Audible, has denied that it is on the verge of signing a “multimillion-dollar deal” with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex despite rumours that the deal was on the cusp of being completed.

“There is no truth to the reports and Audible is not in negotiations with Meghan Markle,” an Audible spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex was about to sign a multi-million dollar deal with the audio company and podcast platform.

According to news.com.au, an insider had revealed to Closer UK the Audible opportunity was bigger than Meghan’s US$29 million ($50m) contract with podcast giant Spotify, which was axed in June.

“Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout – even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out – and Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama (who signed with Audible last year),” a source told the outlet.

“Meghan seems very confident at the moment but the reality is that she’s been in a pretty desperate spot. Losing the Spotify deal was a massive blow. She’s been pretty lost since but this deal could turn everything around.”

Markle and her husband Prince Harry, 39, went their separate ways with Spotify in a cloud of controversy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan visit One World Observatory on the 102nd floor of Freedom Tower of World Trade Centre. Photo / Getty Images

After signing with them at the end of 2020 their exit from the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex made only one, 12-episode podcast series called Archetypes.

While Harry and Meghan alleged in a statement that it was a “mutual agreement” not to renew their deal, Spotify executive Bill Simmons later dubbed them “f***ing grifters”.

Chatting on his podcast soon after the news broke, Simmons said: “’The F***ing Grifters’, that’s the podcast we should have launched with them.

“I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry, trying to help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Meghan's podcast series Archetypes, was the only show she did for Spotify. Photo / AP

Meghan’s representative has not yet commented on the claims.

This comes after she signed with powerhouse talent agency WME in April, with fans eagerly awaiting what’s in store for the royal.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, September 25, 2021 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

While there has been speculation building for a while regarding Meghan’s next career move, such as rumours of a deal with designer fashion house Dior and a social media relaunch, so far, nothing has come to light.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s contract with Netflix, which they also signed at the end of 2020 for a whopping US$150m ($258m), has been more successful than their other ventures.

The couple aired many accusations at the royal family in their debut Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, which came out in December, and Harry’s Heart of Invictus hit screens last month.

The Sussexes announced two months ago they’d be releasing a romance movie based on the New York Times bestselling book Meet Me at the Lake.