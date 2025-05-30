Advertisement
Auckland’s best hummus? Comedian Mo Amer fails to get Gemmayze St hummus into Australia

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Palestinian-American stand-up comedian Mo Amer told Australian television viewers the hummus he ate in Auckland was one of the smoothest he'd eaten.

  • Mo Amer praised Gemmayze St’s hummus as “one of the smoothest” he’s ever had.
  • Amer’s attempt to take the hummus to Melbourne failed due to airport security restrictions.
  • Chef Samir Allen’s hummus, praised for its smooth texture, has become a commercial success in Auckland.

Chickpeas or a spreadable paste?

Either way, a jar of hummus from an Auckland restaurant has won the highest possible praise from an international comedic connoisseur – even if he couldn’t get it on to the next leg of his tour.

Mo Amer, Palestinian-American stand-up comedian and Netflix television

