She’s eligible to have up to 27 further cycles of the treatment funded through a cost-share scheme offered by drug supplier Merck Sharpe & Dome (MSD).
But the catch is she can only have it administered in a private healthcare facility, at a cost of $2634 per cycle, including fees and GST. In New Zealand, unfunded medications cannot be given in a public setting.
“There’s always going to be a cost in life, but the reality is that this cost came about because I had to fund Keytruda,” Cooke tells the Herald.
“It’s tough facing your mortality in your twenties.”
She had six months of funded chemotherapy, along with Keytruda, which cost her nearly $63,000 in total - 8 doses at $7800 each. At the time of writing, a Givealittle page has raised around $28,000 to go towards her treatment costs.
Now Di Mercurio is officially cancer-free and says her situation shows just how effective the treatment can be for triple negative breast cancer.
“I shouldn’t have had to spend my house deposit to earn this second chance at life,” she says.
“For many women this is not even an option. Immunotherapy is not a holistic or optional treatment, but the only way to allow chemotherapy to target TNBC cells effectively. It’s a lifeline.”
Keytruda has been added to Pharmac’s options for investment list for high-risk early stage triple negative breast cancer.
However, there are also 122 other medicines on that list waiting for funding.
“Keytruda has been funded for certain patients with advanced triple negative breast cancer since October 2024, and we are now working with Pharmac, trying to extend funded access for certain people diagnosed at an earlier stage of this challenging disease,” MSD director Vanessa Gascoigne said in a statement.
Breast Cancer Foundation NZ CEO Ah-Leen Rayner says New Zealanders with high-risk early-stage triple negative breast cancer need funded access to more treatment options.
“We hope Pharmac can widen access to Keytruda so that eligible Kiwis with this aggressive type of breast cancer can have funded access to another treatment option.”
About 3500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in New Zealand every year - 10-20% of them with triple negative.
Those diagnosed at an early stage like Cooke “shouldn’t be hit with administration fees and GST on top of the cost of unfunded treatment”, Rayner says.