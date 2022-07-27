What’s behind constant bus cancellations, more on the Kamal Santamaria saga and how Kiwis are being impacted by the cost of living in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland woman who bought a pack of Burger Rings was keen to tuck into the popular snack until she reached into the pack and felt something furry.

Tawai Anania bought the packet from an Auckland supermarket on Wednesday and got a shock when she started trying to eat them with the lights off.

"When I opened the bag I literally thought it was a dead animal. The ball felt furry.

I couldn't build the courage to touch it again," Anania said.

The strange lump felt "furry". Photo / Tawai Anania

She shared her unusual find on social media where other users quickly chimed in with their own takes.

"Mean score, you got a bonus lasagne topper," one user wrote, one of many who thought the furry lump looked like another popular Kiwi snack.

Anania told the Herald she couldn't bring herself to taste the oddly shaped ball after her first creepy encounter with it.

She also said the smell put her off, saying she "smelt the factory in that ball" and it gave it her a headache.

While it looked a lot like a lasagne topper from one angle, from another it looked a lot more like a "Burger Ball".

Burger Balls anyone? Photo / Tawai Anania

Not the most appetising.

Another user told Anania that the weird lump had saved her from eating the chips themselves, claiming the taste had gone downhill after a recent change by makers Bluebird.

Others pointed out that she could have scored a windfall if she had not thrown the freak chippie away, pointing that other similar lumps have sold for thousands online, including a puffy dorito that sold for $20,000.

"I guess im down 20k and $2," Anania responded.

The Herald has approached Bluebird for comment.