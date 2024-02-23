The infrastructure commission says we need to look more to the long term, worries about standards of care between public and private hospitals and train cancellations are 3 times higher than in previous years. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland traffic management worker who sought a little shade from the harsh Kiwi sun beneath a pizza box has gone viral, with some saying he deserves a slice of the action for his free advertising.

The man was spotted keeping traffic flowing through Kaipatiki Rd on Auckland’s North Shore earlier this week.

The key route links Glenfield and Beach Haven and residents have put up with months of disruption - but this cheeky fella put a smile on the faces of folks going to and from The Valley with his antics.

The worker stayed cool with his improvised sun protection.

Photos and videos of the man soon appeared on social media, with thousands reacting to his ingenious headgear.

Some took issue with it, believing that he needed to be provided with better protection at mahi but locals report seeing the man working in the area previously sporting a generous sun hat and believed his unorthodox sun protection was deliberately donned to bring some good cheer.

“He chose to put a smile on people’s faces instead,” one local said.

Another North Shore resident said the man was happy with the feedback he received.

“We were very impressed with it. Told him so and he seemed very pleased,” they wrote online.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle,” one person joked.

One person assigned a martial arts quality to his appearance, writing: “Very good sensei, teach me your wisdom.”

A wannabe comedian wrote that someone made a mistake when they ordered a “large Hawaiian”.

Dry.

Some said the man should be given free product for his advertising work.

Many people noted that Domino’s Pizza should be paying him, some claiming he deserved free product “for life” and another said he delivered “hot and ready”.

The Herald called the man’s boss to ask about the incident and he confirmed that the worker, Pasa, was a “funny guy”.

He also confirmed that the workers were all provided with wide-brimmed sun protection that attached to their helmets but a quick weather change that day had caught the crew short and all Pasa had to hand was the remains of the feed he had just ordered.

He’s not the first man wielding a stop/go sign to bring a smile to motorists here in Aotearoa.

Last year, Wairoa road worker Meihana Kotuhi posted a video of himself performing a wero [customary challenge] - his stop/go sign taking the place of a taiaha - as he managed traffic in rural Hawke’s Bay.

“Bloody good day to make people smile … love it,” Kotuhi wrote at the time.

These workers were captured flipping cones. Photo / Facebook

In 2020, a video of workers flipping cones near Waihī sparked a lively debate on social media.

Some complained their antics were a waste of taxpayer dollars, but most defended the roadside hijinks.

“Gummon, they got up out of their warm beds early hours of the fricken dawn (and) left their families behind,” one person wrote in their defence.

“Two brothers just having a good time at mahi that’s all. I’d do exactly the same,” said another.

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team.



