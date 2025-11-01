Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland Super City turns 15: Locals share their favourite hidden gems

NZ Herald
11 mins to read

Sunset at Okahu Bay wharf, on Auckland's Tamaki Drive. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Can you remember life 15 years ago? A time when Auckland was a city, sure, but not a Super City.

That all changed on November 1, 2010, when the region’s seven district councils – and a regional council – were thrown together with the idea that the move would improve

