Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Ras Vatika's Indian street food in Mt Eden

4 minutes to read
Kailash Darji at Ras Vatika, Dominion Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

Kailash Darji at Ras Vatika, Dominion Rd. Photo / Michael Craig

By Amanda Saxton

Ras Vatika
Address: 596 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden.
Opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday, noon-8pm.

Ras Vatika is the quintessential cheap 'n' cheerful. A true bastion of Dominion Rd, dishing up Auckland's best Indian street food for more than two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.