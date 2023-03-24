Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Kim Knight eyes the menu at Aigo Noodle Bar, Ponsonby

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Aigo's eggplant (because there is more to this Ponsonby noodle bar than noodles). Photo / Babiche Martens

In their own words: “A Korean-centric menu with nuances of European cuisine.”

First impressions: I defy anyone to have a bad time at Aigo. The name means “oh my” and the descriptor extends well beyond

Sip the list

