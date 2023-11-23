Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Jungle 8 in Auckland’s Elliott Stables

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Inside Jungle 8, a Vietnamese food-focussed restaurant in Auckland's Elliott Stables. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Inside Jungle 8, a Vietnamese food-focussed restaurant in Auckland's Elliott Stables. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

We had entered an alternative universe where time had no meaning and the customers who had arrived for 5.30pm bookings looked ready for a 3am dance floor.

Recently, an Australian restaurant critic was cancelled for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sip the list

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.