Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Josh Emett’s The Oyster Inn, Waiheke Island

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Ordering the obvious from the menu at The Oyster Inn, Waiheke Island.

Ordering the obvious from the menu at The Oyster Inn, Waiheke Island.

In their own words: “Deliciously simple, coastal-inspired bistro.”

First impressions: The restaurant door was approximately 10 paces from our on-site luxury accommodation door. Our table for two was on the beautifully lit terrace that looks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sip the List

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle