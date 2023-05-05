Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Taco Loco, Mt Albert

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
The beef birria taco from Taco Loco, Mexican restaurant on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Albert. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The beef birria taco from Taco Loco, Mexican restaurant on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Albert. Photo / Jason Oxenham

In their own words: “Taco Loco is la casa of the best traditional Mexican street food in town.”

First impressions: Taco Loco is a many-chambered wonder. Move from the tiny takeaway counter to an atmospheric

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sip the list

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle