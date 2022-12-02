Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Bivacco, Auckland Viaduct

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Bivacco restaurant, newly opened at Auckland Viaduct, features a large dining room and bar, verandah seating and more seating outside. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Bivacco restaurant, newly opened at Auckland Viaduct, features a large dining room and bar, verandah seating and more seating outside. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

In their own words: Bivacco, Bar & Griglia is “a bold restaurant serving simple unfussy Italian food built from locally sourced ingredients”.

First impressions: Why does the city’s best new long lunch restaurant sound like

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Sip the list

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle