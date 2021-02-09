Auckland Lantern Festival free but ticketed this year as venue changes to waterfront

This year will be the first time Auckland's Lantern Festival is held on the waterfront. Photo / Nick Reed

Auckland's Lantern Festival is free but will be ticketed this year to allow contact tracing and crowd management.

The Chinese New Year festival is taking place from February 25-28 on the Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves on the city's waterfront, a change from its usual parkland setting.

Ticketing will ensure crowds are spread over the full opening hours of the festival, says organiser Auckland Unlimited, the city's economic and cultural agency.

Festivalgoers can expect lantern displays, performances, food and retail stalls, craft workshops and on the final night, a firework display from a barge in the harbour.

Use public transport, says Lantern Festival producer Eric Ngan. Photo / File

"The new location brings an urban vibe to the festival," said festival producer Eric Ngan, describing the use of containers to create spaces and height for the lantern displays, which will tell stories about wildlife and Chinese cultural history.

This year's festival will also have daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11.30am, good for families with young children.

Thursday night of the festival will celebrate grandparents, reflecting East Asian values of love and respect for the elderly.

Tickets are available online from noon on February 11 at Aucklandnz.com/lantern, and organisers say to book early as tickets are limited.

You have to choose a specific entry time, and people are encouraged to keep their visits under three hours to allow others to enjoy the event, although there are no time limits.

Auckland Unlimited says the best way to get to the festival is by public transport, with the entry near Queen's Wharf close to bus, ferry and train stops.