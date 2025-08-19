Head judge Kerry Tyack described the cafe’s entry as “a knockout punch of flavour and deliciousness”.

“There is heaps going on here but the creators have nailed it,” he said.

Toast on the Green's "McChickle & Bacon" has been named Aotearoa's best toasted sandwich in this year's Great NZ Toastie Takeover. Photo / Babiche Martens

“The not-too-sweet burger sauce, the right cheese and of course the lashings of McClures pickles is a polyamorous marriage of fun flavours ... It’s an easy eat and great on the wallet.”

Now in its eighth year, the competition saw a record 208 entries from hospitality businesses nationwide, making 2025 the busiest year yet for the judging panel.

“We have been blown away with the inventiveness, incredible flavour combos and the love that cooks and chefs have poured into their toasties,” said competition co-founder Nick Brown.

Schank said the team wanted to have some fun with their entry, drawing on his Canadian roots to stir some creativity.

Toast on Green chef Mike Schank said the team is "elated" with their win. Photo / Babiche Martens

“When looking for inspiration I sometimes feel nostalgic, and did here.

“Using one of my favourite holidays, Thanksgiving, I created this toastie basing it off what I would make with the leftovers from Thanksgiving dinner.”

Toast on the Green’s win marks the first time an Auckland establishment has claimed the national title. The winning toastie will remain on the cafe’s menu for the next month.

“[The win] means a lot to the business,” Schank said.

“It’s still a very tough time here for us in hospitality, more due to the cost of living right now.

“We understand to some, eating out can be a luxury ... We are going to use this energy and continue to have great offerings for people.

“This win makes the long shifts in the kitchen worthwhile. Ngā mihi New Zealand.”

Last year’s top prize went to Ōkere Falls Store near Rotorua, which became its second win in three years.

Despite believing their 2024 entry was “too polarising” to have a chance, chef Rich Johns' “Figgy In The Middle” championed over the 169 other entries.

Great NZ Toastie Takeover 2025 finalists:

The Dipper - Longroom, Auckland

McChickle & Bacon - Toast on the Green, Auckland

Hogget Stuck in Spelt - Lime Cafe, Rotorua

Braised Birria Brotha - Capers Cafe + Store, Rotorua

Pulled in the Paddock - Jimmy Coops, Taupō

Prawn Toastie - Madame Social, Napier

The MacRib Toastie - Best Burgers, Havelock North

Reuben’s Rudolph - The Offering, Greytown

Piggy Bank - The Offering at Moore Wilsons, Masterton

The Marrakesh Melt - The Jellyfish, Māpua

Smoked Wagyu Brisket Toastie - The Cafe at Christchurch Casino, Christchurch

Ms Mac McClure - Johnny Crema, Queenstown

This Pickle’s on Fire - All Good Bagels, Queenstown

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.