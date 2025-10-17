“Back around 2004, they averaged about two and a half minutes on a screen before people switched to something else. And, starting from around 2016, they were averaging 47 seconds … So our attention spans have declined.”

And it turns out multitasking might not be the superpower we think it is.

“We switch projects about every 11 minutes or so, but when we switch out of a project, then it takes about 23 and a half minutes to be able to resume work in that interrupted project.”

“People think that it helps our performance to be able to multitask … But the reality is that it actually harms our performance.”

For those wanting to improve their ability to focus, Mark says we need to catch the habit in the moment.

“The very first step is to start to become aware of the automaticity in our actions.”

Mark suggests asking ourselves simple questions like “do I really need to check the news now?”

She also recommends identifying our own personal rhythm of peaks in attention, then setting aside time during those peaks to tackle hard or creative work.

“Most people in our studies tend to have a peak mid-morning and then another peak mid-afternoon, but it varies.”

On the benefit of taking breaks to help with concentration, Mark backs up parents the world over who plead with their kids to get off screens and go outside.

“If you can take a break outside in nature, that’s the absolute best kind of break that we can take.”

Listen to the full episode of The Little Things for more on:

How we’ve become our own worst distractions.

Why hands-on hobbies like pottery can boost focus.

The rise of “right to disconnect” laws to curb burnout.

The Little Things is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. The series is hosted by broadcaster Francesca Rudkin and health researcher Louise Ayrey.