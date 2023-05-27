Lemon paprika chicken tray bake. Photo / Assortment

Are you tired of washing up endless pots and pans after cooking dinner? Tray bakes are the solution. These one-pan wonders are perfect for busy weeknights when you want to get dinner on the table quickly, without the fuss - simply put it in the oven and let it do the work for you.

Lemon paprika chicken tray bake

Serves 4

We love the balance between the smoky paprika, fresh lemon and sweet roasted capsicums, carrots and onion, topped with a creamy tahini sauce served alongside a fresh crunchy salad.

Chicken tray bake

6 medium carrots, cut into battens

2 red capsicums, sliced into wedges

1 red onion, sliced into wedges

1 Tbsp honey

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 lemon, juice only

1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

600g chicken thighs

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Yoghurt tahini sauce

¼ cup Greek yoghurt

2 Tbsp tahini

1 lemon, juice only

1 clove garlic, crushed

Garnish (optional)

3 Tbsp pistachios, roasted and roughly chopped

2 Tbsp fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 180C, fan bake.

2. Add the carrots, capsicum and onion to a large baking dish, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3. In a medium bowl, add 2 Tbsp of olive oil, honey, paprika, cumin, oregano, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper; mix well. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat in the marinade.

4. Place the chicken thighs over the vegetables and pour over the excess marinade, then top with the lemon slices.

5. Pop into the oven to cook for 40-50 minutes or until the chicken and vegetables are golden brown and cooked through. While the tray bake is cooking, you can prepare the salad and yoghurt tahini sauce.

6. To make the yoghurt and tahini sauce, add the yoghurt, tahini, lemon juice and garlic to a small bowl; mix well until smooth and creamy.

7. Once the tray bake has cooked, scatter over the pistachios and parsley and dollop over the yoghurt tahini sauce.

Chicken Marbella with sweet potatoes. Photo / Assortment

Chicken Marbella with sweet potatoes

Serves 4

Chicken Marbella with a twist! We’ve taken the classic Marbella and made it into an easy midweek, one-tray dish. The chicken drumsticks are amazingly tender and flavoursome from the sweet dried fruit, olives, capers, garlic and herbs.

Chicken Marbella

3 Tbsp olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¾ cup of pitted green olives

½ cup of dried dates, cut in half

¼ cup capers

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 lemon, juice and zest

1 cup of coriander, finely chopped

1kg chicken drumsticks (approx. 10)

3 medium sweet potatoes, cut into quarters lengthwise

1¼ cup of stock or bone broth

Salt and pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 180C, fan bake.

2. In a large baking dish (we used one that was 40cm x 30cm) combine the olive oil, red wine vinegar, olives, dates, capers, garlic, lemon juice and zest, coriander, salt and pepper; mix well.

3. Add the chicken drumsticks and toss to coat in the marinade. Allow to marinate for up to 6 hours if you’ve got time - if not just while the oven heats up.

4. Drizzle the sweet potato wedges in a little olive oil and a sprinkle of salt; toss well and then add to the baking dish with the chicken.

5. Pour over the stock and pop in the oven to cook for 1 hour and 10-20 minutes, depending on your oven (most of the liquid should have evaporated, the chicken golden brown and the sweet potatoes tender). We recommend turning the drumsticks over after about 45 minutes so both sides can get nice and crispy.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar run Assortment, a weekly menu planning service. Catch them on Instagram @assortment___ or head to assortmentfoods.com for more.