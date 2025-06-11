Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask an expert: After years of his lying about drinking, how do I trust my husband again?

By Sahaj Kaur Kohli
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

How do you rebuild trust in a relationship after years of lies about drinking? Photo / 123RF

How do you rebuild trust in a relationship after years of lies about drinking? Photo / 123RF

Letter writer’s husband’s rampant drinking resulted in him losing his job. He’s a month sober now, but how can his spouse ever trust him again?

Question: My husband of 12 years always enjoyed drinking, but about three years ago it started to impact our relationship. I shared with him that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle