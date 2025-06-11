While your husband starts his sobriety journey, you’re allowed to need more – like transparency, accountability, therapy or concrete steps toward employment and rebuilding family stability. His recovery doesn’t cancel the harm that’s been done. It’s okay to say: “I know you’re working on recovery, and I acknowledge that. But I’m still carrying deep pain and fear. I need time, transparency and accountability – not just for me, but for the kids and our future.” That’s not punishment, and it may be worth reiterating that.

Come up with a plan together to rebuild trust: maybe it’s asking for AA attendance confirmation. Maybe it’s having a set time every two weeks to check in on his sobriety. This avoids endless “waiting” with no clarity. Or maybe it’s having explicit boundaries around finances, spending and employment seeking activity. You may also want to consider how you can assess and manage your finances in a way to prepare for contingencies to protect you and your children. Your kids are likely picking up on what’s going on, so be sure to tell them in age-appropriate ways what’s happening and shield them from taking on more than they need to right now. These steps aren’t about control, they’re about protecting your peace, your children’s future and giving this relationship a real shot at honest repair, if it’s salvageable.

The broken trust in the relationship and your husband’s substance use disorder are two different, though intertwined, issues. You have to separate between what is your work to do, what is his work to do and what is work for both of you to do in the relationship. For example right now he’s in early recovery, which often requires intense focus on himself. You deserve your own support while he seeks out his. This can be attending Al-Anon where you are with others who understand exactly what it’s like to love someone with addiction. And you may consider individual counselling where you can express your unresolved and ongoing pain, and learn to set boundaries while taking care of yourself and your kids.

Supporting someone through substance use disorder is individualised, and the possibility of relapse is high. Be honest with yourself about whether or not you can – and want to – encourage and support your husband’s sobriety with empathy down this road. For instance, instead of only focusing on your hurt and betrayal (valid feelings!), you want to also utilise positive reinforcement to focus on what he’s doing well and right. Additionally, consider how you can work together to create a plan for how he maintains sobriety and manages his specific triggers. You may ask him to join a meeting with his therapist or sponsor to learn more about how you can be of support while also getting “proof” that he’s doing the work.

The fact that he’s attending AA is a promising step, but long-term sobriety and rebuilding trust is a process. While your husband is the only one who can do the work to recover and be sober, reframing his alcohol misuse as a disease can help you see this as something your husband also struggles with. This doesn’t mean he isn’t accountable to his actions but if you’re both on the same page about healing from this, you can approach this as something you tackle together rather than it being you versus him.

Trust may come back in stages: first with his words, then with his actions and finally, if he stays committed, with your heart. This is going to take time and you have to decide if you are willing to work through your own feelings about it and support him. It’s okay if you can’t. And even if you can, you still need your husband to be willing to meet you there. Either way, it sounds like you’re in need of support, so reach out for help and let yourself process and move through the grief that is coming up.

Sahaj Kaur Kohli is a therapist and the creator of Brown Girl Therapy.