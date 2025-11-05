Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

As a doctor, here’s my advice on creatine supplements

Washington Post
7 mins to read

Creatine may make you stronger - but only if you meet certain criteria. Photo / Getty Images

Creatine may make you stronger - but only if you meet certain criteria. Photo / Getty Images

I’m seeing creatine supplements everywhere. Should I give in and take one?

Creatine is getting a lot of attention for its supposed ability to improve strength and cognitive function. There’s some validity to the creatine stampede: multiple randomised controlled trials have found that creatine supplementation can create small but real

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save