Are you smarter than kids were a century ago?

A USA school exam from 1912, covering mathematics, geography, history and physiology, has resurfaced to challenge modern day quizzers. Photo / Getty Images

A USA school exam from 1912, covering mathematics, geography, history and physiology, has resurfaced to challenge modern day quizzers. Photo / Getty Images

Forget calculators and jumping on the internet. Because there was a time when kids used to add up numbers in their heads, rather than using technology.

The Bullitt County History Museum in Kentucky has a pretty interesting exam showing what kids were tested on more than a century ago in the United States.

The document gives an insight into the history of American education for a Year 8 student.

According to ABC America, the test was administered by Bullitt County Schools in 1912 and it was known as the "Common Exam".

In this rural county, a good score on the exam meant a high school scholarship. A secondary education was a rarity back then, and this test was the only way many farm children were able to attend high school.

Covering mathematics, geography, history and physiology, the questions are certainly not easy.

David Strange, an executive director at the museum, told The Huffington Post the exam was actually given to the museum last year. However, the now 106-year-old test started gaining popularity again when it was picked up by The Mirror in the United Kingdom over the weekend.

So have a go, and good luck.

Bullitt County Schools' 1912 eighth grade exam. Picture: Bullitt County. Source / Supplied

Bullitt County Schools' 1912 eighth grade exam. Picture: Bullitt County. Source / Supplied

Bullitt County Schools' 1912 eighth grade exam. Picture: Bullitt County. Source / Supplied