Are home births a safe option? Study says yes, for some

Data from The Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney shows that birthing at home for women with a low-risk pregnancy is a safe option. Photo / Getty Images

Data from The Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney shows that birthing at home for women with a low-risk pregnancy is a safe option. Photo / Getty Images

New data from the Royal Hospital for Women in Sydney appears to show that home births are a very safe way to deliver your baby. The reality, however, is not so simple.

The data analyses home births that have taken place under the hospital's special programme which supports women giving birth at home. The women in the programme go through the home birth supported by a team from the hospital, including a qualified midwife.

There is currently huge demand for home birthing and in many cases it is a viable option. For some, however, it is not possible.

Only those with low-risk pregnancies can be considered for a home birth, which rules out anyone expecting twins, those with gestational diabetes, anyone who has previously had a c-section and many more complications.

The Royal Hospital for Women started its programme three years ago and consider it a big success, with a normal birthrate of 90 per cent.

"It has been so successful, seven families even returned for a second birth at home," hospital general manager Donna Garland said.

Garland said their data - which looked at 130 women who intended at 36 weeks to birth at home and 370 similar women who intended to birth at hospital - aligned with international evidence that birthing at home for women with a low-risk pregnancy was a safe option.

The data compared 130 women who intended at 36 weeks to birth at home and 370 similar women who intended to birth at hospital. Photo / Getty Images

"Demand for home births is increasing and there are not enough places available in the home birth programme to cater to requests," she said.

"Women planning to birth at home understand the powerful and life-changing event that a positive birth can be and our team are very privileged to be a part of this space."

Dr Andrew Bisits, director of obstetrics at the Royal Hospital for Women, said a clear arrangement of care between home and hospital enabled home births to be considered as an option.

"Women who plan to birth at home have a long-term relationship with their midwife who is with the woman in the lead up to, during, and after the birth for post-natal care," Bisits said.

"Women find birthing at home calming, as they are in their comfort space and it is often a family experience; something that's not possible in hospital, especially during Covid."