Archie's birthday gift: Harry and Meghan donate 200 NZ made beanies to Kiwi kids in need

Harry & Meghan donated 200 beanies to a New Zealand charity 'I Got Your Back Pack'. Video / Facebook via @IGotYourBackPackNZ

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Archie's second birthday last week by giving back to Kiwi kids on the other side of the world.

New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live, which makes hand-knitted items for kids in need, revealed over the weekend that Harry and Meghan had donated 200 beanies as a gift in honour of Archie's birthday.

The beanies were donated to the I Got Your Back initiative, which provides backpacks stocked with essential items for mums and kids escaping domestic violence.

In a Facebook video, Make Give Live founder Claire Conza said that the beanies would be added to care packages for mothers and babies going through refuge, providing baby bottles, wipes, clothes, toys, snacks and colouring books.

"Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ," Make Give Live posted alongside the clip.

"@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts."

"It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!?"

The post was signed off with a birthday greeting for Archie, simply saying, "Happy Birthday Archie."

It's not the first time Harry and Meghan have donated to the enterprise. The couple ordered 100 hats in December 2020, which became 200 through the charity's "buy one, give one" model.

Harry and Meghan made a very special donation in honour of Archie's second birthday. Photo / @sussexroyal

And in January 2020, the couple shared a sweet photo of baby Archie wearing one of the warm beanies, while Meghan also received one during their visit to New Zealand in October 2018.

Make Give Live revealed the news of Meghan and Harry's birthday donation on Mother's Day here in New Zealand.

It was even more special for Meghan this year, as she and Harry are expecting a baby sister for Archie.