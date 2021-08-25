'Appalling' note attached to donation of bundles of rags to women's charity

The charity said it was 'quite shocked'. Photo / Facebook/Share the Dignity

A cruel note attached to the donation of a bundle of rags has left thousands shocked over the author's blatant lack of compassion for women doing it tough.

Australian women's charity Share the Dignity revealed on Monday that a volunteer had picked up the donation from a collection point over the weekend.

Written across one of four wrapped bundles of rags was, "Use rags as pads as per war times. People nowadays are too greedy".

Two other bundles had the message, "People in the war made pads from rags," and a fourth simply read, "Use rags as pads".

The charity, which collects essential items for women in need, said it was "quite shocked" to receive the donation.

"It is heartbreaking to know that someone went to this much effort to send such a strong message and what their life experiences must include to feel the need to do this," a post to the charity's Facebook page read.

"Just because rags/material was used in the past doesn't mean that it ever was, or ever will be, an acceptable way to deal with periods. Times have changed and so too should the stigma of period poverty and period pride, and women's health in general."

The charity's audience was similarly outraged, with more than 1300 people commenting, many lambasting the person behind the heartless donation.

"As a Share the Dignity volunteer this makes me so dam angry. OMG the sheer rudeness of the note," one woman wrote.

Someone donated four bundles of rags with cruel messages on them. Photo / Facebook/Share the Dignity

"This is so sad. Both for the person who felt to need to do this and for the unfortunate person who had to find it," another said.

"This is so sad – but you know, because of this heartless person, it's made me donate twice as much – I hope they read my comment and know that their ignorance and disregard only makes others rise higher," a third wrote.

Others suggested the person behind the donation, which was a first for the charity, was not healed from a traumatic past of her own.

"So very sad and I feel sorry for this person and what they must have gone through," one person wrote.

"Compassion for whoever went to all the effort and to write the note. They seem to have gone through it themselves? Are they still having difficulty? Must have been a difficult life, for them to believe what they have written," another said.

The charity said it was a clear reminder that what it was doing was of vital importance.

"This is the first time we have had something like this put into a collection box. It reinforces how important what we are doing is," its post read.

"We can never do enough to help those who need help, and we will continue to work hard to provide for those who are doing it tough."