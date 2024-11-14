“I tried to do some research about it and it’s been on my wall ever since.”
When asked what attracted the owner to the artwork, she said: “I think you love it or you hate it and it’s really lovely and colourful and I love the little antelope and I can appreciate how it’s painted. I paint myself and I just really love it.”
Hendra revealed Pili Pili’s art was “very popular” and collected by the Belgium royal family.
“As you can see, it’s signed on the bottom right, Pili Pili, and he came from a very working-class family; he trained as a plumber and a builder and then he fell under guidance of a French artist.
“He went to a drawing school set up by him, he won a prize and thereafter he managed to develop this style of painting that was uniquely his own and you see a lot of this very delicate, vertical colouring in his pictures.
“This is on canvas, watercolours and oils, but they’re often very flat in perspective.
“The animals, which are the main features of his work, are often on the same picture plain as grass and sometimes forest-type backgrounds.”
True value of $39 painting shocks
After revealing she paid only £18 ($39) for the painting about six years ago among a bunch that she didn’t want to keep, Hendra butted in asking: “But you kept this one crucially. Okay well, was it £18 well spent?”