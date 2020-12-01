Another heartbreak for Harry: Duke of Sussex's shock over the death of godmother

Prince Harry is devastated to lose his godmother. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is heartbroken after the loss of his godmother Lady Celia Vestey.

The Duke of Sussex has sent his sympathies to the family of Lady Vestey, who died "suddenly but peacefully" over the weekend.

Lady Vestey, a close friend of Prince Charles, passed away at the age of 71, it was announced today.

The Daily Mail reports that the Duke of Sussex has been in contact with her three children William, 37, Arthur, 35, and Mary, 28, and a spokesperson has said his thoughts are with the family.

Lady Vestey is also survived by four grandchildren, and it's believed that she maintained a good relationship with her godson Harry throughout his life. She was a guest at his 2018 wedding as well as the 2011 wedding of William and Kate.

She was chosen to be one of Harry's six godparents along with Prince Andrew, Bryan Organ, Lady Sarah Chatto, Gerald Ward, and Princess Diana's former flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew.

It was a sign of Charles and Diana's personal regard for Lady Vestey, who also became part of the royal "racing circle" and a friend of the Queen through her marriage to Lord Vestey, who was appointed a Lord-in-Waiting to the Queen last August.

Lady Celia Vestey was a close friend of Prince Charles and the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

As a sign of their closeness to the royal family, Lord and Lady Vestey were guests of the Queen and Prince Philip at Sandringham.

A death notice in the Daily Telegraph UK reads, "Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years.

"Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later."

And in a poignant nod to Harry's godmother's lifelong love of horses, the notice also adds, "Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia's memory to Ebony Horse Club."