Anne Geddes: The original baby-picture influencer

8 minutes to read
Anne Geddes with her Hasselblad camera in Manhattan. Photo Ian Lewandowski, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Sarah Lyall

Her photography books of little ones in pea pods and flower beds sold millions. Then came Instagram.

Photographer Anne Geddes has had a long and prolific career, but she is perhaps best known for Down

