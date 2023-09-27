Thai carrot salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media





It’s easy to forget about carrots. Like potatoes and onions, carrots are one of those vegetables that are always around, yet for some inexplicable reason it’s hard to get inspired about them. Which is crazy really, as carrots are incredibly versatile, super nutritious and cheaper than most other vegetables.

In my garden right now, the carrots are just starting to become hairy, which signals that they are preparing to go to seed and will become woody and lose their sweetness. There’s nothing else for it but to dig them all up. Once the plant starts this seeding process, there’s no going back. Washed and dried and stored in the fridge, they will keep happily for a couple of months - which is about how long it will take before the first baby new-season carrots are ready to harvest.

If you don’t store carrots in the fridge, they quite quickly become flabby. You can usually revive them by placing in a bowl of iced water for a couple of hours. Be sure to dry your carrots well before storing, as if wet or damp, they will start to rot.

Carrots are certainly a power pack of nutrients, including vitamin A, biotin, potassium, vitamin K1, phosphorous, calcium and fibre. They are also very good for dental health, with their slightly abrasive texture acting as a natural toothbrush. Kids who often won’t touch other vegetables will happily munch on raw carrots, which makes them useful for the school lunchbox and after-school snacks. They are also easy to sneak into recipes like bolognaise and pasta sauce for vege-phobic kids. Smoothies are another great use for carrots, and a great way to fill kids up after school. Blend a carrot and a banana with some apple juice, and a few ice cubes. Add a dollop of yoghurt for a creamy result and, if you need more sweetness, add a small spoon of honey.

Roasting carrots is a wonderful way to enhance their sweetness. They become dense, rich and very moreish. Spice your roasted carrots up with a little Moroccan spice, fennel or cumin seed, or just toss with olive oil and a little honey before roasting and finish with a splash of sherry vinegar.

Grated raw carrot works well in cakes, muffins and loaves, adding a moist texture to baking without being noticeably vegetable. And raw carrot salads - made by either grating or shaving strips with a vegetable peeler - are always delicious, partnering well with a range of dressings from Middle Eastern-style tahini and yoghurt with a little lemon and cumin to a fruity orange and Dijon dressing with garlic and olive oil, or a spicy Asian dressing as in the recipe below.





Creamy carrot & cashew dip. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Creamy carrot & cashew dip





This is such an easy dip, and terrific spread out on a platter as a base for a roasted vegetable salad.





Ready in 15 minutes

Makes 2½ cups





4 medium carrots, chopped

1 cup roasted, salted cashews

1 spring onion, roughly chopped

3cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

½ cup coriander leaves

A pinch of chilli flakes

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp salt





Place carrots in a food processor with all other ingredients. Whizz, adding up to ¼ cup of water, as needed, to make a creamy dip. Transfer to a clean jar and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Thai carrot salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Thai carrot salad

I like to serve this as a starter but it also makes a lovely light meal with some cooked prawn tails or a couple of shredded cooked chicken breasts tossed through.





Ready in 15 mins

Serves 6-8 as a starter





1 long red chilli, very finely chopped, or more to taste

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

2 Tbsp soft brown sugar or palm sugar

1 Tbsp dried shrimps, optional

16 beans or snow peas, cut into 2cm lengths

3 tomatoes, diced

5 large carrots, shredded

4 Tbsp lime juice, or more to taste

2 Tbsp fish sauce, or more to taste

Cabbage or lettuce leaves, to serve

½ cup chopped roasted peanuts, to serve





Place chillies, garlic, sugar and dried shrimps ( if using) in a large bowl or mortar and crush or pound to break up to a semi-paste texture. Add beans and tomatoes and pound a few times to combine evenly.

Mix in carrots or papaya, lime juice and fish sauce, adjusting to taste with more lime or fish sauce as preferred.

To serve, place cabbage or lettuce leaves on serving plates and top with salad and a sprinkling of peanuts.

Spiced carrot loaf. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Spiced carrot loaf

Grating vegetables is a fantastic way to sneak them into your baking – and kids can never tell!





Ready in 1¼ hours

Makes 1 loaf





2 eggs

1 cup soft brown sugar

¾ cup neutral oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 packed cups grated carrot

1¾ cups wholemeal flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 Tbsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground nutmeg

Zest of 1 orange, finely grated

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¼ cup finely chopped crystallised ginger (optional)

TO SERVE (optional)

Butter and jam





Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Grease the sides of a large (6-8 cup capacity) loaf tin and line the base with baking paper.

Place eggs, sugar, oil and vanilla in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the zucchini, then the dry ingredients, zest and crystallised ginger if using. Mix to evenly combine.

Transfer mixture to prepared tin and bake until the top is golden and cracked and a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean (about 1 hour). Allow to cool in the tin before turning out. It will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Slice and spread with butter and jam before serving, if desired.

Match these with ...

by Yvonne Lorkin





(Creamy carrot and cashew dip)

Borga Treviso Extra Dry Prosecco NV ($25.99)

You might start out thinking this is a subtle sparkler with its pillowy light, faintly floral chalkiness on the nose, but don’t let the shy aromatics fool you. For in the poetic words of my friend Jo from JoJoBee earrings, “Far out, you easily could smash a bottle of that on a sunny afternoon right?” Indeed Jo, indeed. Each sip reveals crisp green apple and mineral-magnified layers alongside peachy, lemony, nutty notes and a cleansing, mildly exfoliating texture in the mouth. It also roars with yellow plum, soft apple, and nashi notes, making it crazy-good to sip while nibbling on this dip. Caros.co.nz

(Thai carrot salad)

Oblix Hawke’s Bay Rosé 2022 ($34)

Sometimes when I feel like slaughtering the family member who always leaves the milk out and puts empty biscuit packets back in the pantry, I remind myself that there’s no wine in prison. So the thought of not being able to enjoy another glass of this gorgeous thing is actually keeping my family safe. Subtle creamy and nutty nuances on the nose followed by soft dried herb and white peach notes on the palate means this complex, mineral-driven rosé with a long, deliciously dry, grippy-textured finish is perfect for a zesty-fresh, crunchy salad like this one. Blackmarket.co.nz

(Spiced carrot loaf)

Zeffer Carrot Cake Ginger Beer ($25 x 6 330ml)

I love carrots. I love them in soups, salads, muffins and curries. I love them in dips and mashes and purees and in pies. And I especially love them when they’re fried in a fritter or baked in a loaf. Like this dish. And you’d never guess there’s liquid refreshment version of the same flavours right here, in a can. Crafted with zingy ginger root, real carrots, warming baking spices and caramel, this fab fizz has carrot sweetness, a strong ginger spine and creamy, caramel finish. Zeffer.co.nz















