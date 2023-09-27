Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s carrot recipes: carrot and cashew dip, Thai salad, spiced loaf. Yvonne Lorkin’s drinks matches

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
7 mins to read
Thai carrot salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Thai carrot salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media


It’s easy to forget about carrots. Like potatoes and onions, carrots are one of those vegetables that are always around, yet for some inexplicable reason it’s hard to get inspired about them. Which is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Creamy carrot & cashew dip

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Thai carrot salad

Spiced carrot loaf

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle