Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s capsicum recipes: Fried rice, chicken fajitas, and chicken stir-fry

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
8 mins to read
Chicken fajitas with tomato chilli jam. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Chicken fajitas with tomato chilli jam. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

At the Bannockburn hotel recently, I was chatting with the barmaid about the weather and the goings on in the neighbourhood.

“It’s been busy all week, everyone’s out foraging,” she said, leading us

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...