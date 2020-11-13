Annabel Langbein: Tom Yum, coconut and chilli, chorizo are all great to team with mussels

Mussel and Chorizo Pot. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

If you've ever tried to wrest a mussel from the rocks, you will know that it takes more than a tug. That little bunch of hair-like threads that attaches the mussel to its home is made of an incredibly durable material, known as byssal threads, which the mussels extract from a gland in their foot in order to glue them to their home. Even though they are only three to 10 times the width of a human hair, these super-strong threads enable mussels to hang on in pounding surf and protects them from predators like seabirds.

Byssal threads are not only renowned for their strength but also their underwater adhesive properties and their ability to heal from breakages. Bio-engineers are increasingly interested in the properties of byssal threads and there is work underway to mimic their structure to design biomedical adhesives, cancer drugs and antifouling coatings.

I always used to pull off the beards before I cooked mussels, often wrenching out half the insides in the process. Now I understand the properties and strength of that clump of byssal threads, I realise that it's much easier to leave them on. Once the mussels are cooked, they just fall off in a clump.

Steaming mussels is one of the quickest and easiest ways to cook them. Give them a good rinse and a light scrub and discard any that stay open when you tap them or run under water.

You may want to add a splash of water or wine to the pot before you put the lid on but the mussels will release a lot of liquid and so you don't actually need to. Steam is hotter than water, so the more liquid you add, the longer the mussels will take to cook.

Sometimes the mussel shells are covered in barnacles. If I just want the mussel meat out of the shells and not the broth, I just give them a light scrub to release any mud or silt so they don't taste muddy or gritty. You can also strain the cooking liquids through a sieve lined with some muslin or a clean jiffy cloth.

When you are cooking the mussels in a sauce, you are better to start with clean shells, otherwise the barnacle bits fall off into the sauce and, apart from breaking your teeth, can give the sauce a weird flavour.

Once you've steamed the mussels open, leave them to cool until they are easy to handle then remove from their shells. The beards will now be loose and easy to remove. Dice or mince the mussel meat and use in fritters, pasta sauces, risotto, paella, fish pie, soups and chowders.

Here are some delicious ways to enjoy this inexpensive versatile bivalve.

Mussel and Chorizo Pot

This one-pot meal is great with hot crusty bread and a salad or turn it into a pasta dinner, removing mussels from their shells and dicing before before returning to the sauce pot with cooked, drained pasta.

Ready in 10-12 minutes

Serves 4

1 large chorizo sausage, thinly sliced

1.5kg fresh mussels in the shell, scrubbed

½ cup white wine

2 cups tomato pasta sauce

1-2 tsp very finely diced chilli or a sprinkle of chilli flakes (optional)

Ground black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp chopped parsley or coriander leaves

Lemon wedges, to garnish

Heat a large, deep pot and fry chorizo for a minute or two until the oil starts to run. Add mussels and wine, cover tightly and cook until they open (discard any that don't open). Remove beards.

Add tomato sauce and chilli if using, and bring to a boil. Season with pepper and mix through parsley.

Use tongs to transfer mussels to a large, deep serving bowl, then add sauce. Garnish with lemon wedges.

Tom Yum Mussel Bowl. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Tom Yum Mussel Bowl

Sweet and sour, spicy and aromatic, this makes a simple meal to serve with rice or noodles.

Ready in 25 mins

Serves 4

400g can cherry tomatoes or chopped tomatoes

Zest of 2 limes or lemons, finely grated

2 cups chicken or fish stock

1 Tbsp fish sauce

2 tsp tomato paste

½-1 tsp chilli flakes, or to taste

1.5kg fresh mussels, scrubbed

¼ cup lime or lemon juice, or to taste

½ cup chopped coriander leaves or sliced spring onions

Bring tomatoes, zest, stock, fish sauce, tomato paste and chilli to a simmer in a large pot. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add mussels, cover tightly and boil over a high heat until mussels open (about 3 minutes).

Remove from heat, remove beards and discard any that haven't opened. Mix in lime or lemon juice and coriander or spring onion.

Divide between serving bowls and serve hot.

Mussels with Coconut and Chilli. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Mussels with Coconut and Chilli

Cider, white wine, tomatoes, bacon, chorizo, cream, coconut cream ... there aren't many flavours that mussels don't marry happily with. To change out this dish with a French flavour twist, use white wine instead of the coconut cream, 2 tsp thyme in place of the chilli, and parsley instead of the coriander.

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 6 as a starter or 4 as a main

1.5kg fresh mussels, scrubbed

2 Tbsp neutral oil

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 long red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1½ cups coconut cream

Zest of ½ a lime or lemon, finely grated

½ cup chopped coriander leaves

Crusty bread or rice, to serve (optional)

Scrub mussel shells and remove their beards. Discard any that do not close.

Heat oil in a large, deep pot or frying pan and sizzle garlic and chilli for about 30 seconds. Add mussels, coconut cream and lime or lemon zest.

Cover and cook over high heat until mussels open (3-5 minutes). Discard any that do not open.

Garnish with coriander. If desired, serve with crusty bread to soak up the pot juices.