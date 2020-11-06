Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: three starters for a special dinner of duck, venison and prawn cocktail

7 minutes to read

South of the border prawn cocktail. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Canvas
By: Annabel Langbein

I was talking to a friend recently who said that on his nights to cook his kids dinner, he gets them to eat all kinds of vegetables simply by turning the meal into a staged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.