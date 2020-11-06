Annabel Langbein: three starters for a special dinner of duck, venison and prawn cocktail

South of the border prawn cocktail. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

I was talking to a friend recently who said that on his nights to cook his kids dinner, he gets them to eat all kinds of vegetables simply by turning the meal into a staged event, offering a range of small items prepared and served by him from the cooking side of the bench, to his small tribe on the other side, plate by plate - just as you might enjoy when you are sitting up at the bar of a Japanese restaurant. First, a little plate of sliced carrots might come out. Once these have been eaten the plate get passed back to "the chef" who then might then put out some edamame or cooked broccoli. This will be followed by some form of starch and some protein. For dessert he will slice up some fruit and arrange it on each plate. In terms of all the ingredients it's actually the same as you would get in an ordinary meal, just served differently.

Having someone thoughtfully prepare your food for you, plate by plate and the sense of ritual and pomp created around this, is a clever way of making kids feel special and treated - and at the same time getting them to eat things they might otherwise reject.

When I want to make people feel treated at my table, I will often create a multi-course menu - sort of like a degustation but much simpler to execute than any restaurant degustation. By adding in an extra course or two and laying out the cutlery that signifies that dinner is more than just a main course, people feel like they are in for something special. Sure, there will be more dishes and cutlery to clean but not much more to do when it comes to the actual cooking.

I might start with a small amuse-bouche plate - perhaps some warmed olives, olive oil and bread or a little plate of raw scrubbed baby spring carrots with their green ends attached and aioli or green sauce or hummus swiped into a swirl with the back of a spoon (YouTube has some great clips on how to make sauces look fancy on the plate if you are into that kind of thing. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8t9aVF-dZY)

After the main and before dessert I can add in a simple cheese plate - a wedge of nice cheese, some sliced pear, a drizzle of honey and a crisp crostini or some toasted bread.

The pièce de resistance is always that little plate that comes before the main course – what we and the French call an entree, the British call the "starter" and America the "appetizer". Whatever you call it, this is usually the best part of the meal to my mind- something light and delicious, that delivers a bit of wow but doesn't take much effort to put together.

Here are three of my favourite easy-to-assemble entrees for those times when you want to make people feel special at your table.

South of the Border Prawn Cocktail

Super fresh and light. Add a shot of iced vodka if you are in the mood.

Ready in 30 mins + chilling

Serves 8 as a starter

500ml tomato juice

2 long red chillies, deseeded and coarsely chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 limes

1 tsp salt

¼- ½ cup chilled vodka, optional

600g cooked prawns, cut into 1cm pieces

Flesh of 2 just-ripe avocados, cut into 1cm cubes

1 small red onion, finely chopped

½ telegraph cucumber or 1 large Lebanese cucumber, deseeded and finely chopped

¼ cup chopped coriander leaves

Ground black pepper, to taste

Lime cheeks, to serve

Hot chilli sauce, such as sriracha or tabasco, to serve

Combine tomato juice in a food processor with chillies, lime zest and juice and salt. Whizz until smooth. Cover and chill for up to 2 days until ready to serve.

To serve, mix prawns, avocado, onion, cucumber and coriander in a bowl. Divide between 8 tall tumblers or glasses. Divide chilled tomato mixture over the top and swirl with a fork to combine. Season with pepper and serve accompanied by lime cheeks and chilli sauce so everyone can flavour up their own.

Duck Sang Choy Bao. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Duck Sang Choy Bao

A delicious starter that can be prepared in advance. For a less expensive version use 400g pork mince instead of the duck. Season and cook the mince in a frying pan until lightly browned and cooked through, then mix into ginger, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce and chives as you would with the cooked duck.

Ready in 40 minutes

Serves 8 as a starter

2 duck breasts, skin on

Salt and pepper

1 tsp five-spice powder

1 Tbsp neutral oil

2 spring onions, green and white stems, finely shredded lengthwise

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

¼ cup oyster sauce

1 tsp hoisin sauce

2 Tbsp finely chopped Chinese or plain chives

2 cups bean sprouts

¼ cup torn coriander leaves

2 baby cos or little gem lettuces, about 24 leaves

Score duck skin deeply with a sharp knife in a criss-cross pattern and season on both sides with five-spice powder, salt and pepper. Heat oil in a heavy-based frying pan and cook duck, skin-side down, over a medium heat until fat has rendered out, skin is crispy and the edges of the meat are just starting to change colour (10-12 minutes). Keep an eye on it and reduce heat if the skin is becoming too brown. Turn duck over, turn off heat and allow to stand for 10 minutes (the heat of the fat will be enough to finish cooking). Lift out and drain on paper towels. Reserve fat from pan and store in the fridge, it will keep for months and is without a doubt the best fat to use for crispy roast potatoes.

While duck cooks, place shredded spring onions in a bowl of iced water to curl. Finely chop duck into a serving bowl and mix in ginger, oyster sauce, hoisin sauce and chives.

To serve, place bean sprouts and coriander in a bowl and top with drained spring onion curls. Separate lettuce leaves and arrange on a platter with the bowls of salad and chopped duck. Serve a spoonful of duck in each lettuce cup and top with bean sprout salad.

Venison Tataki. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Venison Tataki

Tataki is like carpaccio but you sear the meat at the start to add extra flavour. The trick is to freeze it briefly so it can be sliced super-thin. Venison's leanness means it is well suited to serving like this, but if you prefer you could use lean beef fillet instead. I usually allow about 50g meat per serve.

Ready in 10 mins + freezing

Serves 6-8

300g-400g piece venison fillet or Denver leg, silverskin removed

Salt and ground black pepper

A little olive oil, for browning

1 egg white, lightly whisked

¼ cup finely chopped pistachios

To garnish

3-4 small handfuls microgreens or baby herbs

A drizzle of boutique extra virgin olive oil

A drizzle of balsamic glaze

Slice venison lengthwise if necessary, to give 1 or 2 strips of meat 6-8cm in diameter. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat the oil in a heavy-based frying pan and sear the venison over a very high heat for about 20 seconds on each side. Remove from the heat, brush with the egg white and then roll in the chopped pistachios. Wrap in baking paper and freeze until almost solid (about 2 hours). If preparing in advance, you can fully freeze the venison and defrost until semi-frozen when needed.

When ready to serve, unwrap the semi-frozen venison and slice as thinly as possible across the grain. Arrange slices in an overlapping pattern on plates. Divide microgreens or baby herbs over the top and drizzle a little olive oil and balsamic blaze around the plate.