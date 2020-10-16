Annabel Langbein - Recipes from new book Bella: My Life in Food. Rhubarb tarte tatin, duck spring rolls

Annabel Langbein's rhubarb tarte tatin. Photo / William Meppem

RHUBARB TARTE TATIN

Ready in 1 hour + standing

Serves 8–10 · V

60g butter, soft but not melted

12 thin stalks rhubarb

1 tsp vanilla extract

Zest of 1 orange, finely grated

3/4 cup sugar

1⁄3 recipe Sweet Sour Cream Pastry (see below) or 200–250g store-bought puff pastry

Whipped cream or vanilla icecream, to serve

The first time I ever ate tarte tatin was in a little roadside trucker cafe on the outskirts of Paris. The tart was sitting on a raised cake stand on the counter looking very rustic— nothing like the fancy French pastries you usually see — but I just knew it would be good, and I was right.

Spread butter over the base of a 26–28cm diameter ovenproof frying pan. Trim base from rhubarb and peel stalks with a small, sharp knife, stripping off the fibrous outer layer in long strands and discarding.

Cut lengths of rhubarb so you have a row of tightly packed stalks covering the entire base of the pan. Stack any extra pieces on top here and there. Sprinkle with vanilla and orange zest, then sprinkle sugar evenly over the top to fully coat. Allow to stand for 30 minutes — the sugar will draw out excess juice from the rhubarb and stop it from falling apart when cooked.

Place pan over a medium-high heat and cook, shaking now and then, until the pan liquids are reduced and starting to caramelise around the edges (8–10 minutes). Remove from heat and allow to cool. (If not baking at once, it will hold at room temperature for up to 8 hours.)

Preheat oven to 180C fan bake. Roll out pastry on a lightly floured board to a circle just a little bigger than the top of the pan. Arrange on top of fruit, tucking excess pastry inside the pan. Bake until syrup is caramelised around the edges and pastry is golden (45–50 minutes).

Remove from oven and allow to stand for 5–10 minutes. To turn out, place a plate on top of the pan then carefully flip the pan over to invert the tart on to the plate. Spoon any caramel from the pan over the top. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream or vanilla icecream.

SWEET SOUR CREAM PASTRY

Ready in 15 minutes + chilling

Makes about 800g · V

2 1⁄4 cups high-grade flour

2 Tbsp sugar

240g butter, chilled

1 cup sour cream

This light, flaky pastry is excellent for any kind of sweet fruit tart. It makes enough for 3 tartes tatin, 2 large, shallow tarts, 24 individual tarts or about 50 mini tarts. It will keep in the fridge for about a week or can be frozen. Leave out the sugar for a savoury version.

Place flour, sugar and butter in a food processor and whizz until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. (If making by hand, cut butter into small cubes and use your fingertips to work into combined flour and sugar.)

Add sour cream and pulse or mix until the dough starts to come together into a ball. If it is still crumbly and does not bind, add a little cold water.

Form into a log shape, wrap in baking paper and chill for at least 20 minutes before using. It also freezes well.

Annabel Langbein's duck and red cabbage spring rolls. Photo / William Meppem

DUCK AND RED CABBAGE SPRING ROLLS

Ready in 45 minutes

Makes 12 · DF · GF

4 duck breasts

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

1 telegraph cucumber

1⁄4 red cabbage

4 spring onions

1 avocado

12 round 22cm rice paper wrappers

1⁄4 cup chopped roasted cashew nuts or peanuts

2 Tbsp black sesame seeds

36 mint leaves

DIPPING SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄4 cup hoisin sauce

Regardless of how you plan to serve duck breasts, this is the best way I know to cook them to that perfect medium-rare tenderness.

Score duck skin deeply with a sharp knife in a criss-cross pattern and season both sides.

Preheat a heavy-based frying pan and cook duck skin-side down over a medium heat until fat has rendered out, skin is crispy and the edges of the duck breast are just starting to change colour (10–12 minutes). Keep an eye on it and reduce heat if skin is becoming too brown.

Turn duck over, turn off heat and allow to stand for 10 minutes (the heat of the fat will be enough to finish cooking). Drain on paper towels. When cool, slice thinly.

While duck is cooling, prepare spring rolls. Halve cucumber lengthwise, scrape out and discard seeds, then cut into 12 batons about 10cm in length.

Shred cabbage and thinly slice spring onions. Slice avocado in half, then cut each half into 6 wedges.

Fill a large, shallow bowl with hot water. Wet a clean tea towel, squeeze out and spread on bench. Dunk a rice paper wrapper into the water for a couple of seconds, remove at once, shake off excess water and place on the damp tea towel. It will soften to apliable texture.

Sprinkle each rice paper wrapper with a few nuts and sesame seeds, 3 mint leaves, a cucumber baton, slices of duck, spring onion and an avocado wedge.

Fold in sides of rice paper, then roll up tightly from the bottom edge to enclose the filling.

To make dipping sauce, combine mayonnaise and hoisin sauce in a small serving bowl. Thin with a little water if needed.

Cut each roll crosswise into thirds or halves and serve with dipping sauce on the side.

Sunset Cocktails: Negronis and Peach Daiquiri. Photo / Supplied

SUNSET COCKTAILS

Negronis

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 4 · DF · GF · V

½ cup gin

½ cup Campari

½ cup red vermouth

Ice cubes

4 strips orange zest, cut with a vegetable peeler, to garnish

Combine gin, Campari and vermouth in a jug. Half-fill 4 lowball glasses with ice cubes. Divide cocktail between glasses and garnish each with a twist of orange zest.

Negronis have a fabulous kick, but if this recipe seems too potent for your taste you can make a James Bond-style Americano cocktail by replacing the gin with a splash of soda water and a large slice of lemon.

Peach Daiquiris

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 4-6 · DF · GF · V · VE

Flesh of 4 white peaches or other fruit, such as berries, pineapple or mangoes, cut into chunks

1 cup white rum

1 cup fresh lime juice

1 cup Simple Sugar Syrup (see below)

3 cups ice

Place all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Divide between 4–6 cocktail glasses.

You can make these fabulous cocktails with all kinds of fresh fruit—strawberries are luscious. Even canned mangoes make a really good daiquiri using this formula.

Whiskey Sours

Ready in 10 minutes

Serves 2 · DF · GF · V

¼ cup bourbon

3 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp chilled Simple Sugar Syrup, or more to taste (see below)

1 egg white

4–5 ice cubes, plus extra to serve

A splash of Angostura bitters, to garnish (optional)

Choose the freshest eggs for a longer-lasting froth. Combine all ingredients except ice and bitters in a cocktail shaker. Shake hard for about 30 seconds until frothy. Add ice cubes and shake again for another 10–15 seconds. Strain into 2 lowball glasses half-filled with ice cubes. If using bitters, shake a few drops on top.

Simple Sugar Syrup

Ready in 15 minutes

Makes 3 cups · DF · GF · V · VE

2 cups boiling water

2 cups sugar

Place boiling water in a heatproof bowl or pot, add sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool. Transfer to a sterilised bottle or jar and cover with a lid. Store in the fridge.

This is the foundation of lots of cocktails. Make it in bulk and store in the fridge so you can have it on hand whenever you want a cocktail. It keeps for months.

Recipes from Bella: My life in food by Annabel Langbein. Food photography by William Meppem. (Allen & Unwin NZ, $50). Out on October 27.