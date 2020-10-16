Website of the Year
Premium
Lifestyle

When Annabel Langbein jumped ship for the wild side

12 minutes to read
Canvas

In her new book, Bella: My Life in Food, Canvas columnist Annabel Langbein sails off with her boyfriend, Billy, straight into a storm and crosses the tracks to the wild side.

After living salubriously at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.