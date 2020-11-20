Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein: finger food for the party season - blini, skewers, carrots and dip

5 minutes to read

Blini and toppings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Canvas
By: Annabel Langbein

Party season is once again upon us. All over the country diligent hosts are scouring magazines, searching the internet and going through their cookbooks in the hunt for moreish morsels to wow their guests.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.