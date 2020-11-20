Annabel Langbein: finger food for the party season - blini, skewers, carrots and dip

Blini and toppings. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Party season is once again upon us. All over the country diligent hosts are scouring magazines, searching the internet and going through their cookbooks in the hunt for moreish morsels to wow their guests.

The trick to avoiding a canape crisis is not, as you might think, about going all out with fancy, complicated hors d'oeuvres that take forever to put together and less than a second to consume. Avoid food that requires serving plates — apart from the juggle of trying to hold a plate, a fork and a wine glass, plates and forks mean a whole lot of dishes to clean up afterwards.

Here are some simple ideas to convey the fact that your expertise goes beyond selecting and serving a perfectly ripe cheese or a bowl of really good olives.

Russian eggs aka Stuffed Eggs

Classically, this cocktail circuit stalwart is made with mayo and Dijon mustard, with a spike of cayenne. Change the Dijon for curry powder, smoked paprika, ras el hanout or even some finely chopped kimchi.

Hard boil eggs, halve and scoop out the yolks, then mash them up with some good-quality mayo or sour cream and a lick of your choice of spice. Season well and pile back into the egg white halves. Scatter with finely chopped chives or parsley. Cover until ready to serve as the egg yolk filling dries out quickly.

Smoked salmon crepes with cream cheese and capers

Spread store-bought crepes with cream cheese, sprinkle over a few chopped capers, a zesting of lemon rind and some parsley, cover with thinly sliced cold-smoked salmon and tightly roll up into a log. Slice each roll like sushi and stand upright on a serving tray.

Peppers stuffed with minted chevre and pine nuts

Mix creamy goat's cheese with chopped fresh mint and a little lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper and pile into drained bottled baby red peppers. Top with toasted pine nuts.

Medjool dates with blue cheese and pistachios

Stuff pitted Medjool dates with soft creamy blue cheese and top with chopped pistachios.

Balsamic-glazed walnuts with rosemary and sea salt

Toss 200g walnut halves with 2 tsp neutral oil such as grapeseed and 2 tsp balsamic vinegar to coat. Spread out on a baking tray. Sprinkle with 1 tsp of chopped rosemary and some sea salt. Spread on a baking tray and bake at 180C for about 12 minutes until golden.



Keeping with the "simple and delicious" theme, here are some easy make-ahead recipes that say "wow" for very little effort.

Blini with various toppings

Ready in 20 minutes plus rising 30-40 minutes

Makes about 80 small blini

500ml warm water

½ tsp sugar

2½ tsp dried yeast

1 cup wholemeal flour

¾ cup high grade flour

½ tsp salt

40g butter, melted

1 egg, separated

A little oil or butter

Toppings

250g sour cream

2 tsp horseradish

1 Tbsp lemon juice

250g thinly sliced smoked salmon, hot or cold-smoked

A small jar of salmon roe, red or black lumpfish roe or green flying fish roe

½ very finely chopped red onion

A small bowl of capers

1 lemon thinly sliced, slices quartered

Place the warm water in a large bowl or blender and stir in the sugar. Add the yeast and leave to froth (about 10 minutes).

Add both flours and salt and beat until smooth. Leave to rise in a warm place until doubled in size (about 30 minutes).

Beat in the melted butter and the egg yolk. Beat the egg white to soft peaks and fold into the batter.

Preheat a heavy frying pan over medium heat and lightly grease with a little oil or butter. Drop heaped teaspoons of the batter into the pan to form pikelet-sized blini. Cook until bubbles form (about 30 seconds), then flip to cook the other side. Stack cooked blini on an oven rack. Mix the sour cream with horseradish and lemon juice. Season with a pinch of salt and transfer to a serving bowl. Serve blini at room temperature with bowls of toppings so people can serve themselves, smorgasbord-style.

Carrots with tahini. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Carrots with tahini yogurt dip

This creamy dip lends a Middle Eastern flavour to salads and is particularly good with grains and roasted vegetables. Sometimes I make it with orange zest instead of lemon zest, which gives a sweeter orange finish.

Ready in 5 mins

Makes about 2¼ cups

2 cloves garlic, crushed to a paste with a little salt

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

2 Tbsp tahini

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

2 cups Greek-style yoghurt

Toasted cumin seeds to garnish

Place all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasonings. It will keep in the fridge for up to a week. Serve in bowls garnished with toasted cumin seeds. Accompany with scrubbed baby heirloom carrots or other vegetable bites.

Greek salad skewers. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Greek salad skewers

This idea reconstructs the flavours of a Greek salad on easy-to-eat skewers. They're even simpler if you use baby bocconcini instead of the feta and cream cheese balls.

Prep time10 mins

Makes about 16

100g feta

3 Tbsp cream cheese

Zest of ½ a lemon, finely grated

¼ telegraph cucumber

About 16 cherry tomatoes

About 16 mint or basil leaves

Ground black pepper

Boutique extra virgin olive oil, to serve

Mix feta, cream cheese, lemon zest and pepper and form into cherry-sized balls. Cut cucumber into 1cm-thick slices, then cut each slice into quarters. Thread cherry tomatoes on to toothpicks or small skewers, then follow each with a segment of cucumber, a couple of mint or basil leaves and a feta ball. Sprinkle with black pepper and drizzle with a little olive oil to serve.