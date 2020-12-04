Annabel Langbein: baking treats for Christmas gifts. Shortbread, brigadeiro, after-dinner mints

Brigadeiro. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

In just over two weeks we are all going to be waking up to Christmas Day. Somehow between the March lockdown and now the year just disappeared. "Thank goodness," is I think what most of us will be thinking (certainly I am). In a year of so much uncertainty, devastation and loss, Christmas feels like the much-needed full stop that will (hopefully) put an end to the chaos. Well, if not forever, at least for the day.

This year I've been re-reading a book by one of my favourite food writers, M.F.K. Fisher. First published back in 1942, during wartime, it is called, most appropriately, How to Cook a Wolf. Fisher writes, "I believe that one of the most dignified ways we are capable of, to assert and then reassert our dignity in the face of poverty and war's fears and pains, is to nourish ourselves with all possible skill, delicacy, and ever-increasing enjoyment. And with our gastronomical growth will come, inevitably, knowledge and perception of a hundred other things, but mainly of ourselves. Then Fate, even tangled as it is with cold wars as well as hot, cannot harm us."

While we aren't in the middle of dealing with World War II, Fisher's advice seems appropriate, if not prescient. The sense of uncertainty is clearly present, as is the unnerving feeling that the playing field isn't where you thought it was — and may never be again …

One of the few good things about 2020 is how much we have come home — not just literally but to the idea of home as a sanctuary, a place we can escape to and feel cocooned and safe. In the same way that the planning and anticipation of holidays is often the best part, so it is with Christmas (we all know the actual day can sometimes turn to custard). Getting into the kitchen to fill tins and jars with Christmas treats creates a pleasing sense of anticipation for the day that lies ahead. There are so many yummy things to make, whether baking or making preserves or homemade liqueurs like limoncello, that do the double job of stocking up your Christmas pantry and solving the "what shall I give so-and-so this year" dilemma.

At a time when we are universally trying to curb our consumption, homemade treats are a feel-good way to say, "I care."

If you're finding it hard to get into the festive mood, start by preparing a big pot of spices simmered in water to fill the house with Christmassy cheer. You can use all kinds of different spices but I find the combination of 2 whole cinnamon quills, 2 star anise, a few whole cloves and some orange peel simmered in 2-3 litres of water creates a distinctly festive scent that lasts for hours, even days — simply replenish water as it evaporates.

With the scene set, it's time to get in the kitchen and cook up a storm.

Enjoy the following little sweet treats — they'll get gobbled up as soon as you

make them, so be prepared to make multiple batches.

Brigadeiro

These scrumptious little chocolate balls hail from Brazil. Traditionally they are rolled in chocolate hail but you can also use chopped nuts or chopped dry fruits, coconut or candy sprinkles. You can add other flavours to the caramel-chocolate base - try almond essence, vanilla or orange blossom water. Traditionally brigadeiro is prepared using a very low, slow heat and constant stirring. You can take a shortcut by cooking the mixture in the microwave, see recipe for microwave instructions.

Ready in 20 minutes

Makes 25 small truffles

4 Tbsp good-quality cocoa

¼ cup milk

1 Tbsp butter

2 x 395g cans sweetened condensed milk

1 cup chocolate hail, to coat

Mix cocoa and milk in a pot, then add butter and condensed milk. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture comes away from the bottom of the pot and is very sticky (5-6 minutes). Leave the mixture to cool.

To microwave, mix the cocoa with the milk in a large, microwaveable jug or bowl. Add the butter and condensed milk, stir to combine and microwave uncovered on high power, stirring every 2 minutes, until beginning to solidify and hold together.

Form into about 25 small balls and roll in chocolate hail to coat. Chill before serving and store in the fridge.

Shortbread. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Shortbread

Buttery, dense, melt-in-the-mouth shortbread is one biscuit that never goes out of fashion. Play around with the texture by substituting the tapioca flour for cornflour or rice flour. You can also add a little semolina into the mixture with the flour for some crunch. For shaped shortbread, roll out chilled shortbread dough to a 1cm thickness, then cut into shapes with a cookie cutter before baking.

Ready in 45 mins

Makes 30

250g butter, at room temperature

1 cup icing sugar

1¾ cups flour or gluten-free flour

¼ cup tapioca flour or cornflour or rice flour

2 Tbsp semolina (optional)

Preheat oven to 150C fanbake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper.

Beat butter and sugar together until pale and creamy, scraping down the sides of the bowl a couple of times to ensure all the mixture is evenly combined. Add flours and semolina, if using. Mix until evenly combined.

Divide dough in half, roll each half into an even 5cm square-sided log and wrap in greaseproof paper. Chill at least 30 minutes until firm (it will keep for at least a week in the fridge) or freeze until needed.

Cut log into 1cm-thick slices and place on prepared trays. Prick with a fork. Bake until fully set and cooked through but still pale (35-40 minutes). Reduce heat if they start to colour. Allow to cool on trays. Stored in an airtight container they will keep for several weeks.

After-dinner mints. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

After-dinner mints

A creamy, pepperminty coconut filling sandwiched in chocolate makes a wonderful Christmas treat. The mixture can also be made into a slice and cut into small squares if preferred.

Ready in 1 hour

Makes 18-24 pops

160g dark chocolate, chopped

¼ cup coconut oil

2 tsp honey or maple syrup

Peppermint filling

1¾ cups desiccated coconut

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

3 Tbsp maple syrup or runny honey

4-5 drops peppermint essence

Arrange 18 silicone or mini muffin moulds or 24 mini paper cases on a tray.

Heat chocolate, coconut oil and honey or maple syrup in a pot over a low heat. As chocolate starts to melt, remove from heat and stir until fully melted. Divide one-third of the mixture between prepared moulds or cases to cover base evenly. Chill until set.

To make the peppermint filling, place all ingredients in a food processor and blend to form a fine, almost smooth, paste. Divide the paste between the set chocolate bases and smooth evenly, leaving a little rim of chocolate around the edges. Divide the remaining chocolate over the top, tilting to cover evenly. Chill until set (about 30 minutes) and store in the fridge. The chocolate will melt if it gets warm.

To make as a slice

Line the base and sides of a 20cm square tin with baking paper. Pour half the chocolate mixture into prepared tin and chill until set. Top with peppermint filling, leaving a small rim of chocolate around the edges of the tin. Cover with the remaining chocolate mixture, spreading evenly. Chill until set, then cut into small pieces and store in the fridge. Makes 25-30 pieces.