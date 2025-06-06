Home / Lifestyle

Anna Wintour becomes an unlikely activist as Washington quashes diversity programmes

Washington Post
19 mins to read

“It’s a challenging time,” the longtime Vogue editor in chief said. “I feel we need to be courageous.”

On May 20, at the Cipriani event space across fro m Grand Central Terminal, boldface names from the world of fine art, Hollywood, fashion and politics, as well as the cocoon of philanthropic wealth, gathered to honour the legacy of photographer Gordon Parks. The invitation to this annual gala, which supports the foundation that maintains Parks’ archives and highlights his enduring impact,

