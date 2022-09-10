Voyager 2022 media awards
Angela Casley's rice bubble biscuits

Angela Casley
These rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits were always a treat to find in our school lunch boxes. They're moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

Ingredients

225 g butter, melted and cooled
1 cup sugar
1 egg, lightly whisked
1 tsp baking soda
1 pinch salt
1.75 cups plain flour
2 cups rice bubbles

Directions

  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper.
  2. Place the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar, egg, soda, salt, flour and rice bubbles, combining well.
  3. Using a dessert spoon, place even dollops on your tray, allowing for a little spreading. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove and cool on the tray for 10 minutes then move to a cooling rack.
  4. Store in an airtight container.

  • Makes: 24
  • Seasons: Spring, Summer
  • Allergies: Vegetarian
  • Occasions: Morning & afternoon tea, Party & finger food, Kids party
  • Rating: 4