Angela Casley's rice bubble biscuits

Babiche Martens

These rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits were always a treat to find in our school lunch boxes. They're moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

Ingredients

225 g butter, melted and cooled

1 cup sugar

1 egg, lightly whisked

1 tsp baking soda

1 pinch salt

1.75 cups plain flour

2 cups rice bubbles

Directions

Preheat an oven to 170C. Line two baking trays with paper. Place the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar, egg, soda, salt, flour and rice bubbles, combining well. Using a dessert spoon, place even dollops on your tray, allowing for a little spreading. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove and cool on the tray for 10 minutes then move to a cooling rack. Store in an airtight container.

More family-favourite baking from Angela

<strong><a href="http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16097/Apricot-fruit-cake/" target="_blank">Apricot fruit cake</a></strong>

<strong><a href="http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16099/Cheese-and-olive-biscuits/" target="_blank">Cheese and olive biscuits</a></strong>