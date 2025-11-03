The statement acknowledged King Charles had “initiated a formal process” to remove Andrew’s royal and military titles and vacate him from the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor, describing both actions as “necessary” censures given “he continues to deny the allegations against him”.

Calls to reopen an investigation into Andrew are gaining momentum in the UK. Photo / Getty Images

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Now exiled to the Sandringham estate by his brother, Lownie told Higgins that Andrew had become “pretty much an outcast”.

“He’s been very publicly humiliated. Everything has now been stripped from him. He’s now lost his Vice Admiral, Honorary Vice Admiral of the Navy, and other things.

“And as I say, people are now calling for him to be investigated, including the former head of royal security and former head of the prosecution service here [in the UK].”

With the tide turning against Andrew, there is a prevailing sentiment that charges could soon be filed against the ex-prince, Lownie added.

“The royal family have distanced themselves. They clearly see what is happening. He’s on his own now, and I think that it is more likely that law enforcement who have looked at him in the past will do so again.

“Both in terms of his sex trafficking with Virginia Giuffre, but also the financial corruption that occurred when he was the trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

