Prince Andrew has denied all allegations against him. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew's legal team has filed papers containing the royal's denial of all of Virginia Giuffre's allegations of sexual abuse.

The papers filed by Andrew's lawyer Andrew Brettler form a detailed rebuttal of all of Giuffre's claims and also ask that he be trialled by jury, reports the Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew is preparing for a bitter court battle after a motion to dismiss the case on a legal technicality was denied. Andrew himself could take the stand in New York in front of a jury to argue his case.

Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, filed a civil suit against Andrew in August 2021, formally accusing him of sexually abusing her while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

In the 15 pages of documents filed at New York's southern district court, Giuffre claimed that Andrew "committed sexual assault and battery" against her when she was just 17 and asked that a judge award "punitive damages" for the "physical and psychological" injuries she suffered.

The Duke of York has always strongly denied all charges. He also denied that he was "close friends" with Epstein's partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking charges and could now face up to 65 years' imprisonment.

Virginia Giuffre has accused the Duke of York of assaulting her when she was just 17. Photo / Supplied

Prince Andrew's official response to Giuffre's allegations says that he denies he sexually abused her when she was under 18 years of age.

The document also sets out several defences "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing".

These include arguments that the claim should be dismissed because Giuffre permanently resides in Australia, and that by entering into an agreement with Epstein in 2009 she "waived the claims now asserted in the complaint".

The document then concludes: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the complaint."