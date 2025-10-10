Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

An insider’s guide to Diwali in New Zealand: Traditions, food and how to join the Festival of Lights

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Reporter Rohan is at a massive celebration in Aotea Square for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, where seriously talented kids are wowing the crowd with dances from Punjab.

I remember the morning of Diwali. There is a stillness. A calmness. Maybe the smoky trails from the patchouli incense have softened the eyes. Maybe the burning diya has lured our ancestors. My favourite rule: no fighting allowed.

The energy between this day and the days leading up to Diwali

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save