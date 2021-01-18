'Am I being unreasonable?' Husband's desperate plea over wife's shopping addiction

A man has vented his frustration over his wife's shopping addiction online. Photo / Getty Images

Most of us became addicted to online shopping during a year of lockdowns - but for some of us, the habit has stuck.

And one man has shared his frustration at his wife's online shopping, revealing he's "p***ed off" at the amount of money she's spending, according to Kidspot.

The UK dad wrote on Mumsnet that it felt like "unnecessary items" were showing up on the doorstep every other day.

"We're meant to be saving and purchasing a house in the next couple months," he ranted.

"Although both our names will be on the mortgage, I am funding the entire deposit, and will ultimately be paying the mortgage as my salary enables this.

"So is it none of my business what she buys – should I leave her to it? Or am I allowed to be p***ed off as it all seems a little one sided?"

The man revealed that he and his wife are currently living with his parents until the purchase of their new home is completed in March.

He's working from his parents' home full-time, while also overseeing the kids' homeschooling and doing "75 per cent of all the chores and childcare".

Meanwhile, his wife works part-time at a cafe and spends the rest of her time online shopping or on social media, he says.

"We recently did a deep clean and discovered that a large percentage of her wardrobe still had the tags on, never worn," he explained.

"Yet if the online shopping is questioned, I am told it's all things that are 'needed'.

"So am I being unreasonable by getting p***ed off at the amount of online shopping and unnecessary items my darling wife is buying?"

Several people rushed to warn him that his wife was "taking advantage" of him.

And for some social media users, it wasn't the online shopping that was the issue so much as his wife's seeming unwillingness to help out around the house.

"I think that online shopping is not your only problem. Have things always been like this? Have you really thought this house purchase through?" one asked.

"She will ruin you financially. Don't buy a house with her," another advised.

Another commented, "This sounds like a terrible situation and I'd be getting a divorce not a mortgage if she didn't stop being so bloody selfish."

But others were a little more sympathetic and suggested that his wife might have a serious shopping addiction.

"She sounds like a shopaholic. Does she have access to your wages? What about credit cards? Compulsive shopping can turn your life into a nightmare," one wrote.