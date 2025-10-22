Advertisement
All Black Damian McKenzie expecting first child with Georgia O’Sullivan

All Black Damian McKenzie and his girlfriend Georgia O'Sullivan are expecting a baby. Photo / Georgia O'Sullivan.

In an Instagram post today, O’Sullivan announced she is six months pregnant with the couple’s “biggest blessing”, sharing a photo of the pair overseas.

“Mum & Dad incoming February, 2026 ✨,” she wrote.

Invercargill-born McKenzie is a

