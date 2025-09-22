While training to be a chef, Brown had his sights set on a career in fine dining. When he reached that goal, he found it wasn’t the right fit.

“I found fine dining kind of just too cloying … I realised that informality is my thing.”

He believes many New Zealanders struggle with formality, often being intimidated by fancy restaurants. The good news is, according to Brown, it’s less about where you’re eating and more about how it makes you feel.

“Dining to me should be … a hell of a lot of fun.”

Brown’s belief in keeping it simple extends beyond the plate. In business he only partners with people he’d happily share a table with.

“I refuse to work with people that I don’t particularly enjoy being around. I’ve done that in the past and I’ve felt like I’m cheating myself if I don’t like their values or the way that they conduct themselves.”

For anyone wanting to apply a bit of Al Brown simplicity to their next meal, he suggests grabbing a nice piece of fish and sticking to the basics.

“Lemon juice and butter, you know, salt and pepper. This is the thing, you don’t need to do too much with it.”

Listen to the full episode for more from Al Brown on:

Dyslexia and drive

The tough realities for hospitality

Going fishing for your mental health

His kids’ book Hooked! Learning to Fish

