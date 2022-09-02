The art of self love - Jane Jones of Canvas reviews adult sex toys in a new column. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Contains sexual content intended for adults only.

The search for the right sex toy can be daunting (and spendy). In a new fortnightly column, our Canvas expert Jane Jones reviews toys for adult pleasure.

Personal massager by Plus one

Play Time: 4 hours

Charging Time: 90 mins

Price: $92 from Hello Lover

This lavender coloured, silky-soft and flexible toy is about the length of your hand, slightly curved with a round vibrating head that provides medium pressure for a full-body massage experience.

If, like me, your body is used to something more intense like the suction from a Satisfyer pro, this may not cut the mustard, but if you have more sensitive and gentle tastes – this could be just the thing for you. And with 10 vibration modes which all differ in terms of speed and tempo, you're guaranteed to find something in there that does that trick.

Just like an iPod shuffle though, it can be a bit of a pain if you land on a setting that you enjoy, then accidentally click through to the next track and you have to click nine more times to find the one you liked.

Personal massager by Plus one. Photo / Supplied

If you have flatmates or children and you're looking for something quiet and discreet, this may not be the toy for you as it does sound like a tiny hedge trimmer – but if you're lucky enough to live alone, go nuts – it's definitely not loud enough that your neighbours would hear it through the wall.

In terms of power-to-sound ratio, its bark is bigger than its bite – and I found the vibrations affected my hand more than the rest of my body – your hand will start to feel really fizzy which can be a bit distracting.

The USB charger is also a bit fiddly as it's a tiny metal pin that can easily slip out; but the fact that it's waterproof and free from phthalates, BPA and latex wins it some points.

And hey, even if it doesn't "get you there" on the first go, practice makes perfect. By my third round I had gotten the knack of it, and (after a thorough spray and wipe) my partner said it made for a great neck massager.

