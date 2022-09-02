Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Adult sex toy review: The verdict on a Personal massager by Plus one

2 mins to read
The art of self love - Jane Jones of Canvas reviews adult sex toys in a new column. Photo / 123RF

The art of self love - Jane Jones of Canvas reviews adult sex toys in a new column. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Contains sexual content intended for adults only.

The search for the right sex toy can be daunting (and spendy). In a new fortnightly column, our Canvas expert Jane Jones reviews toys for adult

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.