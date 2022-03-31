A Kmart shopper from Adelaide spotted an unexpected charade suggestion inside an Easter cracker for kids. Photo / Facebook

A Kmart shopper was left baffled after she discovered something unexpected inside a kids' Easter cracker.

The woman took to popular chat group Kmart Hacks and Decor on Facebook to share a snap of her shock find, explaining she purchased the fun item for her niece and nephew as they love crackers.

However, she was left a bit stunned after one cracker contained an unexpected charade suggestion.

The Kmart shopper uploaded a photo of the piece of paper that asked to act out a scene from the popular adult film 50 Shades of Grey.

She was left confused as to why it was placed inside an item targeted to kids and jokingly warned others they should "be aware" of the product.

"Just make sure the adults vet the jokes/charade things before the kids get to read them and you'll be fine," she wrote online.

Others were both shocked and amused by the charade suggestion.

"Imagine opening Easter crackers and having to bust out an act of 50 Shades of Grey to the kids," one Facebook user joked.

"Haha I just got these for my son yesterday, he loves crackers! Luckily he's only almost 2 so he cant read yet," a mum added.

One shopper said she bought the crackers to donate to a raffle.

"Wondering if this is a one-off or should I return," she asked.

Many found it to be hilarious, with one mum saying "kids don't care".

"I bought these too. Kids don't care they just like to pop them, and at $2 for a six pack I don't think anyone would really care," she wrote.

"Haha can't wait to crack mine now!!!" added another.

Others were just shocked that Easter crackers "were a thing".

"How long have Easter crackers been a thing," one woman wrote, while another said: "Never in my life l have ever seen Easter crackers. I didn't even realise it was a thing ... where have l been?"

A Kmart Australia spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the retailer is investigating the issue.