Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Actor Mike Edward on touring with New Zealand’s global hit comedy Ladies Night

Karl Puschmann
By
5 mins to read
Mike Edward, star of the comedy Ladies Night, touring nationwide in September and November. Photo / Joshua Apperley

Mike Edward, star of the comedy Ladies Night, touring nationwide in September and November. Photo / Joshua Apperley

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW: Actor Mike Edwards tells Karl Puschmann how his childhood influenced his life


I live in an apartment on the edge of Mt Eden. As you walk in the door

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle