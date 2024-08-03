Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Actor and dancer Liv Tennet: The motherhood juggle and staying true to your heart

By Liv Tennet
5 mins to read
Actor and dancer Liv Tennet found the chaotic reality of new motherhood was quite different to how she'd imagined it would be. Photo / Andi Crown

Actor and dancer Liv Tennet found the chaotic reality of new motherhood was quite different to how she'd imagined it would be. Photo / Andi Crown

Is it really possible to have it all when you’re a mother, especially in a fickle career like the arts? Actor, dancer and former Shortland Street star Liv Tennet looks for the answer in her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle