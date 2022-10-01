Actor Ana Scotney shares the advice that gives her energy, joy and purpose

Ana Scotney says art and creativity help her to keep mentally and emotionally healthy. Photo / Supplied

Ana Scotney says art and creativity help her to keep mentally and emotionally healthy. Photo / Supplied

Ana Scotney is carving a path as one of Aotearoa's most in-demand actors with roles including Shortland Street, The Breaker Upperers, Wellington Paranormal and Educators. Wellington-based Scotney is also a writer and short film director and has won multiple awards for her solo theatre work. She is currently starring in the feature film Millie Lies Low. Here she talks about achieving balance in her life.

My morning routine consists of any of these three, depending on how I'm feeling when I wake up.

1) I'll go down to the harbour for a dawn swim with my team from our WhatsApp group, The Washing Machines.

2) I'll sleep in and have a coffee with my housemates, where we have a hasty urban summit and deep dive into a discussion about the events of the day. We cover politics, pop culture, and everything in between.

3) I'll head out on a morning hīkoi down to Tomboy on Majoribanks St, Squirrel on Allen St or Customs on Ghuznee St to read the news, free write and draw and do some emails. My ideal morning is all of the above in that order, subbing out the third coffee otherwise I become unhinged!

I am less concerned about optics and more concerned about how things make me feel. I prioritise comfort above all else, which is why I'd say that my true presentation kink is fragrance. I don't think anything feels better than smelling beautiful.

My friend Nate Taare makes fragrances through his project @ofbody and I was fortunate to receive a custom perfume by Nate called Ngahere, inspired by the smell of the forest after rain. It literally smells like damp moss. When I'm touring or away from Aotearoa, it immediately makes me feel at home.

I also keep lavender essential oil in my handbag and my little Curionoir Cellar Feels on hand. Good smells encourage you to breathe more deeply and smelling hot is way more endearing than an outfit in my opinion.

I feel my best when I am stimulated and engaged by my immediate surroundings and community, the present moment, here and now.

Ana Scotney is currently starring in the feature film Millie Lies Low, which is in cinemas nationwide now. Photo / Supplied

To keep fit and healthy I go for big durational walks, in between phases of turbo creative production. To slow down and give my nervous system and mind time to process and consolidate. I'm also hoping to finish the South Island leg of Te Araroa this summer.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy I make art - writing plays, drawing pictures, making music. I phone my loved ones in times of strife and talk it out.

The best advice I've ever been given about life is: Keep choosing whatever gives you energy, joy and purpose. When that changes, it's okay to change course too. Also, you'll always feel good after a swim.

The values I live by are: There is no greater teacher than experience, so stay dangerous. Keep out of your comfort zone and be a yes girl!

There are times when I've felt like a muggle in hiding at Hogwarts, cosplaying as a witch. But as I get older, I realise everyone has felt like that at some point in their lives.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself to hydrate. To cry it out. To go to the sauna. To phone a friend.

The things that make me happiest are music and new adventures of any kind with my rad angel mates and loves. Being on the wavelength of this SZA lyric – "Down for the ride, down for the ride, so take me anywhere." I also love this M.I.A. lyric, "All I wanna, all I wanna, all I wanna do is roll through the city, stargazing with you."

Millie Lies Low is in cinemas nationwide now.