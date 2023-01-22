Actor Aki Munroe: ‘I’ve learned the hard way that nothing good can ever come from dwelling on something I cannot fix’

"When you dress how you want to, it’s fun and you can really give others a sense of who you are," says Aki Munroe. Photo / South Pacific Pictures.

Aki Munroe has starred in Shortland Street, The Brokenwood Mysteries, and Ahikaroa. She is now on screen as Po in the new series of Kura on TVNZ+

The first thing I usually think about when I wake up is food. Since I’m pregnant and in my second trimester it’s hard to avoid the hunger. I’m constantly thinking about what I’m going to have for breakfast and the rest of the day. If I’m not thinking about food, I’m thinking about my partner, hoping he’s safe and happy.

Presentation is important to me because when you dress how you want to, it’s fun and you can really give others a sense of who you are. Since I was 15 I’ve liked to dress in 90s-inspired baggy clothes. It’s the best era for clothing, music, and culture.

I feel my best when I am with my three siblings. They all have their own sense of humour and since we love to joke around all the time, we’re always laughing. I feel like my total self and my best when I’m with them.

To keep fit and healthy, I do morning yoga, which really helps with easing back aches. I also go on afternoon walks along the waterfront.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy when I really need a pick me up, doing my skincare routine and other self-care things really help. Sometimes I like to go and eat somewhere by myself or even watch a movie, because that’s when I can be with myself and reflect on anything.

The best advice I’ve ever been given about life is from my grandmother, who is 96. Whenever we’re saying our goodbyes, my grandmother always says, “If you can’t be good, be careful”.

If I wasn’t an actor, I would be a police detective, because I’ve always thought that was an interesting career. When I watch murder documentaries and mysteries, I’m always trying to figure out who the murderer is.

The values I live by are honesty, trust, hard work, kindness, compassion, and empathy. I believe that things come back around to a person, so I try to apply these values. It can make a huge difference to mental health.

I’d describe myself as a motivated and hardworking person who doesn’t back down from any challenge. I love taking risks, chasing thrills and enjoy tackling outdoor activities. I like to be kind to everyone I come across, because you never know what a person is going through. It’s free to be nice.

As I get older, I realise life really is too short to worry or stress over the small things. We are such small human beings floating on a rock in space in an enormous galaxy, so what’s the point in stressing over little things?

The person who has had the biggest impact on my life is my high school drama teacher, Robert Pollock, who we called Matua Pollock. He is the most remarkable and inspirational person you could ever meet. He always wanted the best for us and taught us to aim high. He encouraged me to participate in physical theatre classes with Massive Company when I was 16. I doubt I would have had the same possibilities in my profession without Matua Pollock’s encouragement. So, a huge thank you to him!

Actor Aki Munroe stars in the new series of Kura on TVNZ+. Photo / Supplied

What people don’t realise about me is when I meet people for the first time, I tend to keep to myself because I’m anxious about small talk. I do feel rude when I avoid starting a conversation with people I’ve just met, but I can’t help it. If we ever meet and I barely talk, you’ll know why.

When the going gets tough, I tell myself it will pass. In the past, when I’ve been faced with a personal challenge or feeling down, I would let it impact my whole day and sometimes the rest of my week. I’ve learned the hard way that nothing good can ever come from dwelling on something I cannot fix or cannot change. Telling myself whatever I’m going through will eventually pass and choosing to be happy has worked every time.

An ambition of mine is to be really good at softball. Before my pregnancy I used to play in the catcher position on Saturdays. I’ve always loved the feeling of catching a softball in my glove. I’m really competitive and passionate about the game. After I give birth, I will continue to play. I’m determined to get to a certain level so that I’m always catching the ball.

My work ethic consists of discipline, punctuality, respect, and professionalism. It’s so important to be on time, especially working in film and television. If you’re late, you put everyone and everything behind, which causes everyone to work faster to catch up on lost time. You just don’t want to be that person.

The things that make me happiest are laughing, food, my nieces and nephew, and watching the USA version of The Office for the sixth time. It’s comedy gold. My nieces and nephew are the funniest and most creative kids I’ve ever met.

On Sundays, you’ll find me relaxing at home and watching Netflix with my partner, or out enjoying the sun if it’s a really nice day.